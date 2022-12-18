Biff Walizer is well known is local wrestling circles. Back in the 1990s, he was a two-time state champ for Bald Eagle Nittany, before going on to wrestle four years at Penn State, where he won over 100 matches.

Now, a long-time coach, first at Red Lion in York County, and now back at Central Mountain, Walizer had seen about everything there was to be seen in the sport … until a girl started showing up for pre-season workouts.

The girl was Madison Packer. Going into ninth grade, Madison told her parents she wanted to join the boys wrestling team. Her parents, of course said, “No, you’ll get hurt.”

Two years later, entering her junior year, she said to her parents, “You’d better get used to it, because this year, I’m wrestling.”

“So that first pre-season workout in the weight room, I’m sitting on the floor stretching,” Packer said, “and this guy walks in, and I didn’t even know who he was. He walked over to me and introduced himself as Coach Walizer. Then he shook my hand, asked me how much I weighed, told me about the weight classes that were close to my weight, and said ‘We’re happy to have you.’ That was it. Just like that, I was on the team.”

But it had to be weird for Walizer. Forever, the wrestling room had been “guys only.” Having a girl there must have been different.

“We wanted to pair her up with another girl so she didn’t have to practice every day against a guy,” Walizer said. “We knew in matches, she would be wrestling boys, but we thought practice would be too much. We found a girl named Olivia Miller who also had an interest, so we were set.”

Did the guys on the team have any trouble having girls around?

“I don’t think so,” Walizer said, who has five girls on the Central Mountain boys squad this year. “The boys see how hard the girls work. The girls are very attentive. They’re like sponges. They want to learn.”

Learning is something Packer is still trying to do as fast as she can. She was Central Mountain’s 106 pounder her senior year, and now she’s on the women’s wrestling team at Lock Haven University.

“Having never wrestled at all until I was in 11th grade, when I showed up, I literally knew nothing. Now that this is my fourth year, I feel like I actually know how to wrestle a little bit.”

Getting experience is something Hughesville coach Troy Charles is trying to do for girls of all ages in his district. A state place winner of his own back in his wrestling days as a Spartan, Charles has gone “all in” on the girls side. After coaching the boys practices, he volunteers to coach the girls junior/senior high as well, which has 27 girls. He also helps with an elementary program for ages kindergarten through 6th grade. That group has 25 girls.

“I feel wrestling as a sport, and the things it teaches you in life, are so important,” Charles said. “I know it’s a long day, and my wife thinks I’m crazy, but I felt like if I didn’t do it, no one else was going to. I’m hoping that once people see the interest and the dedication that the girls have, more coaches will get involved.”

He enjoys both groups, too, but for different reasons.

“With the boys, it’s more of a grind,” Charles explained. “They’re so focused on districts and regionals and states. The girls are happy to learn and just have the opportunity to compete. There are a lot more smiles during a girls practice than the boys.”

Jay White has been coaching boys at Athens for over two decades, and he, too, describes coaching girls as “quite rewarding.”

He’s also volunteering his time with the girls, as is his son, David, who is now a computer programmer, but was a high school state champ in 2010 and went on to qualify for Nationals at the University of Binghamton. Their squad is not just from Athens, however.

“We’ve opened our team up to all the school districts that border ours," the elder White said. "Sayre, Towanda, Troy, Northeast Bradford, we’ll take any of their girls and our wrestling club pays for everything.”

This strategy succeeds on multiple levels. The first one obviously centers around giving more girls the opportunity.

“We had a girl come into our gym last year with the boys team from another school. She saw the picture of our girls team and asked about it. We told her she was welcome to join and she did. This girl had no plans to go to college after high school, but she was having real success on the mat with our team. She actually took second in the state, and colleges started calling her. Now, she’s wrestling in college.

The second part of this “all inclusive” idea is centered around the long-term viability of the sport.

“We’re trying to show the other schools that there is interest, so hopefully, down the road, they’ll have their own teams, and the girls won’t have to travel two hours just to find schools to wrestle. There are pockets in the state that have solid programs. Down around Harrisburg, in district three, it’s big. We’ve always had good boys wrestling in our region, and we think the girls wrestling will be good too.”

White has found a decent solution to that problem for now. He takes his girls north, across the New York state line.

“Corning, Horseheads, Waverly, they’re all within 30 miles of us and they all have girls teams.”

But it’s the schools in Pennsylvania that Walizer, Charles and White all keep their eye so closely on. They are all keenly aware the PIAA is requiring there to be 100 girls teams before they will sanction it as an official sport. Right now, the number is approaching 90, and all three men are hopeful there will be 100 before the school year is out.

Until then, most of their matches these girls get will come in tournaments, like the Queen of the Mountain. Packer wrestled in this tourney in her high school days, and now she’s prepping for the NCAA National Duals in Kentucky in January.

The rise in participation for girls in wrestling will almost assuredly continue. It started with girls like Packer kicking the door in. Now, it’s with old school wrestling coaches like Walizer, Charles and White who are holding the door open for them. Hopefully, there are more coaches to come.

