Wellsboro, Pa. -- Sweet homemade treats of all types, fresh raspberries, strawberries, sweet corn, a wide variety of vegetables, meats, pickles, relishes, preserves, jams and jellies are being offered this Thursday, August 13 at the Wellsboro Growers Market.

The market is open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through October 8 on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, weather permitting.

At the market will be Chuck and Kate Gilligan of Pinafore Run Farm with blueberry preserves made from their homegrown blueberries; bread and butter zucchini pickles and zucchini relish made from zucchinis picked from their garden; and their light, amber and dark raw wildflower honey.

Ray and Janet MacWhinnie of Udder Merry Mac Farm are bringing their mixed leaf lettuce, basil, cucumbers and red, orange and yellow bell peppers–all grown hydroponically–along with raspberries, green bell peppers, sweet banana peppers, sweet artisan tomatoes for salads, slicing tomatoes and green and yellow snap beans–all grown in soil.

Gary and Cheryl Keeney will have cucumbers summer squash, string beans, yard long beans, sweet and hot peppers, potatoes, eggplant, some strawberries, and possibly a few watermelons from their Farm.

Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303 is offering cake pops, her classic butter pound cake on a stick dipped in chocolate, along with classic butter, blueberry-cranberry, orange-cardamom, lemon glaze, pecan streusel swirl, coconut and chocolate stout pound cakes.

Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows is bringing lemon curd bars, blueberry and peach crunch desserts, scones, ginger cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, salted caramel shortbread bars, shortbread cookies, pecan sandies, Eccles cakes, carrot cake, chocolate zucchini cake and raspberry mango jam.

Linda Sweely of New View Farm will have her freshly made blueberry zucchini bars, cinnamon buns, artisan breads (Focaccia, Italian herb and everything) cinnamon raisin and everything bagels, maple syrup, honey, jams and jellies, ground horseradish, pesto, tomato relish, and jalapeno pepper spread.

Todd Webster of Hillstone Farms is offering Bodacious and Incredible sweet corn, three types of pork sausage (Cajun, garlic and sweet Italian), hot dogs, beef minute steaks and other meat selections.

Frank Maffei will hold wine tastings. His Staggering Unicorn wines will be sold by the bottle.

Justina Swartwood and Boki Cvetkovski of Scentillating Creations are bringing a selection of candles, soaps and other products.

Among the other vendors at the market are the Shortsville Green Growers, Aunt Lulu’s Embroidery and WindStone Landing Farms with non-GMO and chemical-free foods.