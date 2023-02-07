Mansfield, Pa. — A travel plaza that was slated to start construction along Route 15 in Richmond Township last year is still coming, according to township and company officials.

The project for Onvo, headquartered in Dickson City near Scranton, was approved in late 2021 and was supposed to begin construction in early 2022 with an opening slated for late last year, but according to vice president of real estate portfolio and development Dan Naylor, a definite timeline is still not certain.

The plaza will be located at the location of the former Great American Oilfield headquarters, 1904 South Main Street just off the Route 15 bypass and directly across from Blaise Alexander Ford.

Work at the site was originally scheduled to begin at the start of the year in 2022 but was “delayed due to a variety of issues related to conditions over the past couple of years. We do not have a definitive timeline just yet, but it is coming,” Naylor said.

Underground gas tanks have recently been brought into the site awaiting a start to the site work on project, Naylor said, adding “site work will be the next activity you see happening at the location.”

“The site will serve truck drivers, commuters, and locals with gas, truck diesel and an 8,000-square-foot building which will house a Burger King and an Onvo convenience store. The site will feature truck parking, showers, state of the art Bean to Cup coffee machines, a drive thru for the Burger King and EV chargers,” Naylor said.

Naylor said Onvo identified Richmond Township as a good site to place a travel plaza “because we see the potential for growth in the area. We think that the area presents a lot of opportunity for us, and that Onvo is well suited to serve the needs of the travelers, truckers, and residents of the area.”

According to the company website, Onvo was founded in 1988. Onvo—formerly known as Liberty!— is a family business with its roots in Tunkhannock, Montrose County, in northeast Pennsylvania.

As of 2023, Onvo owned 40 travel plazas and gas stations, 24 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and six hotels in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. Onvo is also a wholesale petroleum distributor for Sunoco and ExxonMobil.

