The Lawrenceville Police Department recently rescued a dog from a locked shed on a sweltering summer day, Tioga County Court records stated.

Victoria M. Foutz, 27, of Lawrenceville, was charged with animal cruelty and disorderly conduct as a results of the July 2 incident.

Foutz is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Monday in the main courtroom at the Tioga County Courthouse.

Officer Christopher Brackman said he was called out to Foutz's residence in Nelson Township, on July 2 at about 12:30 p.m.

Foutz's neighbors reportedly called to complain about a dog locked in a shed since about 6 a.m. that day.

"I found the dog locked in the shed and multiple calls were made for assistance to get the dog out," Brackman wrote.

A member of the maintenance staff at the Tioga County Housing Authority in Elkland arrived and assisted with getting the dog out of the shed, according to the affidavit.

The staff member took a temperature reading inside the shed using a digital thermometer - the temperature read 97.5 degrees, Brackman wrote.

"The shed was constructed of four walls, a roof and a door. There was no ventilation and no air movement. There was a concrete floor and there were no windows or vents to ventilate the shed," Brackman wrote.

The outside temperature that day was 91 degrees, court records indicate.

There was a bowl of water in the shed but the dog was secured and given fresh water in another dish and drank some of the water, according to Brackman.

"Contact with the dog owner was made, Defendant Victoria M. Foutz was in Mansfield Pennsylvania at Walmart, she was instructed to come home immediately and the owner arrived to get her dog," Brackman wrote

The affidavit does not indicate whether or not the dog was removed from Foutz's care.

Foutz was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and one summary count of disorderly conduct.

The disorderly conduct charge was filed because Foutz allegedly "created a hazardous condition alarming the neighbors and other community member," Brackman wrote.

Foutz's bail was set at $2,500 unsecured during a preliminary arraignment before District Judge James R. Edgcomb.

She's scheduled for a formal arraignment at the county courthouse on Monday.

