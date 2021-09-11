Tioga County, Pa. -- Several flood related repair and clean-up contracts are set to begin next week along several state routes in various municipalities throughout Tioga County.

On Monday, September 13, two separate contractors, Nestlerode Contracting and Susquehanna Valley Construction Company will begin performing work on the following routes:

Route 49 in Westfield Township

Route 249 in Brookfield Township

Route 287 in Middlebury Township

Route 4013 (Merrick Hill Road) in Deerfield Township

Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road/Holden Street) in Osceola Township

Route 4021 (Buffalo Street) in Elkland Borough

Route 4023 (Ellison Street) in Elkland Borough

Route 4001 (Potter Brook Road) in Westfield Township

Route 4007 (California Road) in Westfield Township

Route 4007 (North Road / California Road) in Brookfield Township

Route 4008 (North Fork Road) in Brookfield Township

Route 4009 (Austinburg Road) in Brookfield Township

Work includes debris removal, deposition removal, stream bank repair, and rock protection on various bridge structures. Be alert, slow down, and expect travel delays.

Work on this project is expected to be complete by late October, weather permitting.