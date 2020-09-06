Galeton, Pa. - Galeton and Germania fire crews and EMS units responded to a logging accident on Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020, around 3:54 p.m. in West Branch Township.

The land rescue was reported to have unfolded in the area of 167 Button Hollow Road, where a tree was reported to have fallen on two individuals, injuring one person seriously.

FNN (First News Now) does not have much information, but received word that Mercy Flight Medical Helicopter landed near the scene to fly out one individual who was reported to have suffered possible head and spinal injuries in the accident.

The other person was said to have been injured, refused being transported to the hospital to be check out.

It is unknown how long the rescue took, or when all fire and EMS crews were finally cleared from this incident.

Reprinted with permission from First News Now