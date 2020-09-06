Fallen tree injures two in Galeton
Galeton, Pa. - Galeton and Germania fire crews and EMS units responded to a logging accident on Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020, around 3:54 p.m. in West Branch Township.
The land rescue was reported to have unfolded in the area of 167 Button Hollow Road, where a tree was reported to have fallen on two individuals, injuring one person seriously.
FNN (First News Now) does not have much information, but received word that Mercy Flight Medical Helicopter landed near the scene to fly out one individual who was reported to have suffered possible head and spinal injuries in the accident.
The other person was said to have been injured, refused being transported to the hospital to be check out.
It is unknown how long the rescue took, or when all fire and EMS crews were finally cleared from this incident.
Reprinted with permission from First News Now
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Victims of early Sunday head-on collision on Rt. 15 identified
-
Off-duty cop slashes tires in Pittston, charges looming
-
No bail for Williamsport man accused of raping disabled woman
-
Loaded Glock pistol and suspected heroin bricks seized in South Williamsport
-
Charges withdrawn against Williamsport man formerly accused of child pornography
-
Christopher Lee "Chris" Wesley
-
Bradford County man charged for alleged rape of Mansfield college student
-
Charges filed in assault on Flanigan Park security guard
-
New distribution center opens near Bloomsburg, will add 150 new jobs this fall
-
Lycoming County Law Enforcement on unsanctioned 9/11 Memorial Ride events
Right Now
78°
Sunny
- Humidity: 44%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:39:46 AM
- Sunset: 07:31:52 PM
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 80F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.