Susquehanna University has partnered with with Duquesne and Temple to offer an accelerated degree program toward a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree.

Students in the program can earn both a bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna and a doctorate from Duquesne University or Temple University.

“Students enrolling in our 3+4 pharmacy program can save a year of study and tuition dollars by earning two degrees in just seven years,” said Swarna Basu, department head and professor of chemistry.

“Our program also appeals to students who are seeking the small, liberal arts environment that is unique to Susquehanna, while also gaining the distinctive opportunity to engage in cutting-edge collaborative research, effectively preparing them for the demands of a pharmacy program.”

Susquehanna’s 3+4 pharmacy program is open to students majoring in chemistry or biochemistry. Students will take courses in organic, inorganic and physical chemistry, calculus and physics, and biochemistry, as well as cell biology and genetics, upper-level biology courses and complete their capstone.

Students will continue to one of the following universities to complete their pharmacy degree:

Duquesne University School of Pharmacy, the only pharmacy school in the country to require participation in a professional development and advocacy course for graduation.

Temple University School of Pharmacy, one of the oldest pharmacy schools in the country and located in one of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry hubs of the northeastern United States.

“Susquehanna’s smaller class settings and early research opportunities can help students add other tools to their skillset to launch their pharmacy career, including essential laboratory skills and expertise with cutting-edge equipment, while our liberal arts foundation gives students a strong background in critical thinking, problem-solving, scientific writing and communication,” Basu added.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.