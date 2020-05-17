Selinsgrove -- Susquehanna University has named Sharief Hashim as director of athletics following a nationwide search.

Currently director of athletics and physical education at the State University of New York at Potsdam, Hashim will officially join Susquehanna on July 1.

“Sharief’s experience in NCAA athletics and his dedication to the DIII model, which emphasizes balancing academic achievement with athletic participation, is a perfect fit for Susquehanna University,” said Susan Lantz, vice president for the Division of Student Life at Susquehanna.

As director of athletics, Hashim will provide visionary leadership, supervision and management to support the academic and athletic success of students in concert with the university’s mission and strategic priorities.

Hashim will be responsible for a department consisting of 23 varsity sports, over 70 professional coaches and staff, over 600 student athletes and a $3.1 million budget.

He will also collaborate with offices within the Division of Student Life and other key stakeholders, such as Academic Affairs, Finance and Administration, Enrollment Management, University Communications and Marketing, and University Advancement.

“Sharief's contagious energy and ability to motivate others was apparent throughout the search process, and I appreciate his demonstrated ability to mentor and advocate for students and coaches,” Lantz added. “I look forward to working closely with Sharief and believe his high-level leadership experience in athletic administration will be especially helpful in this challenging COVID-19 environment.”

Hashim has worked in the field of athletics and recreation for more than 10 years.

Prior to his tenure at SUNY Potsdam, Hashim served as director of athletics at Southern Vermont College, Bennington.

He originally joined the staff at Southern Vermont as a men’s basketball coach, athletics liaison and admissions counselor, as well as interim head women's basketball coach.

Before making the transition to college athletics, Hashim, a native of the Maryland-Washington, D.C., area, was the varsity boys basketball coach at Wheaton High School in Silver Spring, Maryland.

While coaching, he also spent five years as a recreation specialist for the Montgomery County Recreation Department. He briefly served as a park and recreation specialist for Fairfax County.

Hashim is a graduate of the 2016 NCAA Division III Institute for Administrative Advancement, a professional development program for administrators from under-represented populations in Division III athletics. He is a member of several professional organizations, including the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) and the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).

Hashim is a 2008 graduate of Columbia Union College, Takoma Park, Maryland, and holds a bachelor's degree in organizational management with a minor in counseling psychology. He earned his master's in athletic administration from Southern New Hampshire University in 2016.

Hashim has a 7-year-old daughter, Manal.

Susquehanna was assisted by the search firm Spelman Johnson.