South Williamsport, Pa. — With the title of Europe and Africa Region Champion, South Czech Republic Little League will make its first-ever trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to compete in the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series after beating Netherlands in the Region Championship game, 7-6.

The Czech Republic has only been represented in the LLBWS two other times, both times by South Moravia Little League, in 2013 and 2014.

South Czech Republic LL finished the 2023 Europe and Africa Region tournament in Kutno, Poland, with an undefeated 5-0 record, outscoring their opponents 49-11.

With the first-round matchups of the 2023 LLBWS announced on June 6, South Czech LL will square off against Activo 20-30 Little League of Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, in the opening game of the LLBWS on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. at Volunteer Stadium.

The World Series is set to take place Aug. 16-27. More information about the 2023 Little League World Series tournaments, including full schedules and downloadable brackets, can be found at LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries.

Fans are encouraged to download the LLWS app to stay up-to-date with all the latest information leading up to and during the event. Learn more and download today at LittleLeague.org/LLWSApp.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.