Snyder County, Pa. -- More businesses in Snyder County will have access to cheap natural gas thanks to a $471,902 Pipeline Investment Program grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

The Susquehanna Industrial Development Corporation will partner with UGI to install 3,350 feet of gas line in Middlecreek Township, according to the PA Environment Digest.

The total project will cost $995,030, with UGI contributing $523,128 in matching funds.

The completed gas lines will connect businesses in the villages of Hummels Warf and Kreamer.

Bingaman & Son Lumber, Inc., a large wood plant in Kreamer, will benefit from the expansion project.

"The plant employs 250 people and is looking to switch to a clean-burning energy source to continue to provide locally-sourced wood products," former DEP Secretary David E. Hess said.

The pipeline extension also "will clear a bottleneck" in the Pawling Station Business Park and the Peachey Industrial Park to allow for future growth, according to Hess.

The Pipeline Investment Program was created in 2-16 and provides grants for eligible industries to help construct the last few miles of natural gas lines.

Eligible entities include economic development organizations, businesses, municipalities, hospitals and school districts.

You can apply for a Pipeline Investment Program grant by clicking here.