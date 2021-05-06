Snyder County, Pa. -- Flats of Blueberry, Serviceberry, Eastern Redbud, River Oak, and Eastern Sycamore trees arrived at the Snyder County Conservation District Tuesday, May 4.

PPL Electric Utilities staff will distribute thousands of these trees this week to conservation organizations, municipalities, and fourth graders as part of its free tree program.

"Since we could not open the program to every grade level in schools, we gave thought to the best age for recipients of the trees," said Tracie Witter, regional affairs director for PPL.

"We concluded that fourth graders are old enough to understand the value of trees and actively engage in planting them. Children at this age begin learning habits that they may carry into adulthood," Witter continued. "We hope to instill a lifelong interest in planting trees."

Started in 2017, the PPL Community Roots program has brought more than 90,000 free trees to 29 counties in Pennsylvania. This week’s delivery is just in time for spring planting.