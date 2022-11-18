Snow Squall Warning

SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Slate Run to near South Renovo to Snow Shoe to Julian to Warriors Mark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Flash freeze on roads. Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous and life-threatening travel conditions are expected to develop rapidly in the warning area. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Kylertown and Milton-Williamsport exits, specifically from mile markers 144 to 210. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 99 between mile markers 59 and 61, and from mile markers 63 to 85. Interstate 180 from mile markers 9 to 29. Locations impacted include... State College, Williamsport, Lock Haven, Bellefonte, Lewisburg, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Park Forest Village, Carroll, Woodward and Boalsburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for a sudden loss of traction. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions. Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or stop! If you have been involved in an accident or pulled to the side of the roadway, quickly exit your vehicle and move as far away from the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain control. LAT...LON 4116 7659 4117 7680 4115 7689 4107 7686 4096 7688 4088 7680 4089 7694 4081 7735 4085 7737 4072 7771 4074 7783 4069 7794 4074 7811 4084 7802 4103 7798 4148 7759 4145 7676 4141 7675 4131 7660 4127 7645 4116 7659

