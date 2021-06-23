Montoursville, Pa. - Beginning on Wednesday, July 14, a representative from the American Legion will be available in State Rep. Joe Hamm's office at 274 Broad Street every second Wednesday to help veterans and their families.

The officer will be available for meetings from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The representative can help with various services for veterans including:

Compensation and pension claims

Education benefits

VA health system enrollment

Burial and survivor benefits

State benefits

Military personnel and medical records

Please note that in order to meet the representative, an appointment must be made in advance.

Veterans do not need to be members of the American Legion to meet with the representative.

For more information, please call the Montoursville office at (570) 546-2084 or (570) 327-2084.