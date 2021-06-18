Pottstown -- Rev. Donald G. Nice, 88 of Pottstown and formerly of Jersey Shore, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 unexpectedly at his residence in Pottstown.

He was born December 11, 1932 in Nanticoke, Luzerne County, a son of Andrew and Anna (Jurish) Nice. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Bloomsburg University and Gettysburg Theological Seminary.

Pastor Don was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War and a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Gilbertsville. Pastor Don was ordained June 1, 1966 and moved to Jersey Shore in 1977, when he was appointed Pastor of St. John Evangelical Church on Thompson Street. He retired in October of 1998 after serving St. John for over 21 years.

Pastor Don was involved in many church volunteer activities and memberships; Camp Chaplain for Sequanota Outpost, South York District Cabinet, and secretary, one term, Delegate to the LC.A. Biannual Assemblies: 1974, 1976 and 1980, York District Cabinet and secretary, two terms, York County Council of Churches liaison to the Ecumenical Relations Committee of Penna. Council of Churches, 2 terms, York County Council of Churches Director and chairperson of the Department of Ecumenical Concerns, two terms, assisted Dr. Martin Tozer, Lutheran, and Dr. Horace Sills, Evangelical Reform in the dissolving of St. Marks Union Church. He also sponsored a prisoner parolee, was President York County Pastoral Fellowship, 1971-1972, participated in Roman Catholic/Lutheran Dialogues-"Papal Primacy," supervised two seminarians in their offsite internships, served as congregations 'Construction Supervisors 'for St. Paul's, East Freedom Educational Unit and St. Jacob's, York New Salem Education, multi classroom and offices units, Central Penna. Synod Committee of Deans Chairman, two terms, Dean for Williamsport District Cabinet, E.L.C.A., two terms, Dean for the West Branch Conference, E.L.C.A., two terms, elected Upper Susquehanna Synod Council representative, one term, elected Upper Susquehanna Synod clergy representative to Region 8 Council, 1987-1996, elected representative on Upper Susquehanna Synod Consultation Committee, six years, served on the Upper Susquehanna Synod initial Transition Team, Nominating Committee, and the E.L.C.A. Synod Consultation Committee, Bishop Timlins invitation to act as 1985 Ecumenical Observer at the Scranton Diocesan Synod II Completion Phase, served as initial chairman for the Gettysburg Seminary/Susquehanna University Learning Center and Interim Pastor for six congregations.

Pastor Don was proudly involved in many community volunteer activities; Claysburg, Pa. facilitator, director and first President for Public Library, York New Salem, Pa. fire company Chaplain, Jersey Shore Public Library director, treasurer and Chairman of Finance Committee for 12 years, Jersey Shore Borough Civil Service Police Commission, 10 years, and chairman for last eight years, Jersey Shore Y MCA director and trustee, 2 terms, facilitator, trustee/ treasurer for the Lewis L. Carpenter Christian Athlete Memorial Award, 15 years, Chairman, Jersey Shore Hospital Chaplaincy Committee, 4 years, Jersey Shore Social Ministry "The Love Center" director and treasurer, 6 year, President of Jersey Shore Lions Club 1985-1986, Chaplain, and director of Jersey Shore Fire Company, Member of emergency response committee Upper Pottsgrove, Chairman of the police committee of Upper Pottsgrove Township.

Pastor Don is survived by his wife, the former Ruth (Volansky). They were married July 27, 1963, sharing 57 years together. He is further survived by his children Lois Horne (Randall) of Millington, Tennessee and Jonathan Nice (Michele Byrnes) of Lansdale; two granddaughters, Emily and Sarah, his sister Evelyn Augustine and his niece Diane Augustine, both of Norristown. He was predeceased by his daughter, Ruth Ellen Nice in 2002.

Pastor Nice’s Life Tribute will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. from St. John Lutheran Church 229 South Broad Street Jersey Shore, PA 17740 with Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker officiating. A public visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard.

His family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either St. John Lutheran Church or the Ruth Ellen Memorial Scholarship fund, c/o Jonathan Nice, 2635 Shady Lane, Lansdale, PA 19446.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Jersey Shore.

To leave your fondest memories or condolences please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.