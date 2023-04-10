Coudersport, Pa. — A Potter County man reached out to state police to report a burglary at his property that occurred some time in mid to late March.

Police are investigating the theft of nearly $1,700 worth of equpiment, gaming consoles, and other electronics and accessories from a home on the 400 block of Lyman Run Road in Sweden Township.

The 53-year-old victim reported the following items stolen:

Honda EV 2000I, value $1500

Sega gaming system, value $30

DVD player, value $100

Adaptor box for electronic devices, vaule $45

Orange 25 foot extension cord, value $20

PSP Coudersport asks anyone with information to call 814-274-8690.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.