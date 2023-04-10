Coudersport, Pa. — A Potter County man reached out to state police to report a burglary at his property that occurred some time in mid to late March.
Police are investigating the theft of nearly $1,700 worth of equpiment, gaming consoles, and other electronics and accessories from a home on the 400 block of Lyman Run Road in Sweden Township.
The 53-year-old victim reported the following items stolen:
- Honda EV 2000I, value $1500
- Sega gaming system, value $30
- DVD player, value $100
- Adaptor box for electronic devices, vaule $45
- Orange 25 foot extension cord, value $20
PSP Coudersport asks anyone with information to call 814-274-8690.
