Story shared with permission from First News Now

Ulysses Township, Pa. – According to Pennsylvania State Police based in Coudersport, an unidentified male body was found laying over an embankment along the US Route 6 West in Ulysses Township.

The body was found early Monday evening, April 5, 2021, and State Police were notified of the discovery at 5:42 p.m.

No description of the male was provided in the police release and the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death. Additional details will be released as the investigation allows, State Police stated.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone who may have any information connected to this investigation to please contact State Police in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.