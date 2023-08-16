There are always interesting things seen at Little League's Grand Slam Parade. This year, on the north side of Williamsport on West Fourth Street, stood a group of people all wearing t-shirts with a similar design: a black and white picture of a boy in a baseball uniform, and above it, “1947.”

As it turns out, one of the men wearing the shirts, Richard Horn, was the boy in the picture. Horn now lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but he grew up in Williamsport and played baseball for "Hartman Coal," a team out of the Brandon Little League.

Horn also played for Hartman Coal in the first Little League World Series back in 1947.

Richard is accompanied on his trip to Williamsport by his wife, daughter and grandson. They have a few different versions of the shirt.

If you see Richard over at Lamade Stadium this week, know that you’re witnessing one of the true living legends of Little League.

