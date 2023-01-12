College football star Devin Carter will not be playing for Penn State after all, according to a report from onwardstate.com.

The news comes amid other reports that Carter will enter the 2023 NFL draft, a rumor which Carter laid to rest on Twitter.

In early January of this year, Carter, who is entering his sixth and final year of collegiate eligibility, announced he was transferring from NC State to Penn State. He has since flipped schools and will apparently be suiting up next fall for the Mountaineers of West Virginia.

Coincidentally, Penn State opens the 2023 campaign next September, at home, against West Virginia.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.