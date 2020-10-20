Williamsport, Pa. – Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology will host its Emergency Medical Technician courses beginning the week of Jan. 19 through early May at four different locations in 2021.

The course, which consists of 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning, meets the National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines, and is intended to prepare students for National Registry cognitive and psychomotor examinations at the EMT level.

Students may select one of these four sites:

Penn College's main campus, Williamsport

Penn College at Wellsboro

Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg

Bloomsburg Volunteer Ambulance Association's Administrative and Training Center, Bloomsburg

The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (in Lewisburg and Wellsboro) or Tuesdays and Thursdays (in Bloomsburg and Williamsport). Some evenings will require 6 to 10 p.m. instruction.

Content will be delivered through a “flipped” mastery-learning model that employs internet-based, streaming-video education. Students will watch videos that support comprehension and reinforce key concepts.

In-person learning includes case studies and skill drills to apply students’ understanding with hands-on activities. Experiential learning during ambulance rotations affords real-world immersion into an environment of practice.

Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by the 1 p.m. December 11 deadline. Register online by clicking here.