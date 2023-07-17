South Williamsport, Pa. — Winning the Caribbean Region Championship and making its 11th trip to Williamsport for this year's Little League Baseball World Series is Pabao Little League, of Willemstad, Curaçao, thanks to a 6-0 victory over the Dominican Republic in the championship game.

With its victory, Pabao LL will be returning to the LLBWS with the country's 15th overall appearance in hopes to defend its International Championship title earned in 2022. Since the country's first tournament appearance in 1980, Curaçao has maintained a winning record, 46-25, with a World Series championship in 2004 and three runner-up finishes in 2005, 2019, and 2022.

Pabao LL finished the Caribbean Region tournament with an unblemished 6-0 record, outscoring its opponents, 47-4, with four shutout performances.

With the first-round matchups of the 2023 LLBWS announced on June 6, Pabao LL will play Australia, represented by Hills Little League, in Game 5 on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. at Volunteer Stadium.

The 2023 Little League Baseball World Series is set to take place August 16-27. More information about the 2023 Little League World Series tournaments, including full schedules and downloadable brackets, can be found at LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries.

