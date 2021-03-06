Mount Carmel, Pa. – The opening quarter pretty much sealed the deal for No. 5 Mount Carmel as it rolled over No. 6 South Williamsport 46-25 Saturday afternoon in the District 4 Class AA semifinals.

The score might make it look a little closer than it really was on the court. The win was never really in doubt as Mount Carmel set itself up with a trip to Williamsport Thursday with the win.

The Red Tornadoes shut South Williamsport out in the opening quarter. The defense was so good it limited the Mountaineers to just five attempts from the floor. The Mountaineers turned the ball over eight times in the quarter.

“There have been some games this year where we've struggled defensively,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “To come up and have them not score in a quarter, they are a 15-win team. You don’t get this far without winning some games, so it was a nice start.”

The nice start rolled into the second quarter and became a theme as Mount Carmel held South Williamsport to three points on one of four shooting. The defense forced five turnovers in the quarter.

Mount Carmel opened on a 16-0 run that lasted the entire first quarter. It carried over and continued until Claudia Green hit a three-pointer for South Williamsport’s first points of the game with 2:44 left in the second.

Mount Carmel led 26-3 after the Mountaineers first points. Caroline Fletcher was fouled and hit the first of two free throws to set the halftime score at 27-3 in favor of Mount Carmel.

Nine different players scored for the Red Tornadoes in the semifinal contest.

Nobody contributed more than Dani Rae Renno, who finished with ten points on five of eight shooting from the floor. Renno also blocked two shots, had a steal, and pulled down three boards.

“Dani is just a presence in there,” Varano said. “Even if the ball is not going into her at times teams have to worry about her. That opens it up for other players on the outside.”

Lauren Ayres and Lauren Shedleski were all too happy to take advantage of the extra space as South Williamsport collapsed to stop Renno.

“Dani is just consistently strong underneath,” Varano said.

Ayres nailed a three in the opening quarter and then a second in the third. Shedleski hit both of her long balls in the second.

The scoring was spaced out and timely, which made it difficult for South Williamsport to lock onto any one person defensively.

By the end of the third Mount Carmel was comfortably in front. It allowed Varano to put some junior varsity players into the game.

“It’s important to use when you talk about building a program,” Varano said. “Just that little bit of experience and those memories of getting into a playoff game. They are all excited.”

A nice moment came at the end of the game when Sarah Sosky scored her varsity points. The basket came in the semifinal of the District 4 postseason tournament. No big deal.

“It was really exciting for her,” Varano said.

No. 5 Mount Carmel 46, No. 6 South Williamsport 25

South Williamsport (25)

Claudia Green 5 2-2 13; Piper Minier 2 1-1 6; Sotia Casella 1 0-0 2; Aleigha Rieppel 0 0-0 0; Mia Brean 0 0-0 0; Rachel Stahl 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 3-3 25.

Mount Carmel (46)

Lauren Ayres 2 0-0 6; Mia Chapman 3 0-0 6; Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 5; Caroline Fletcher 2 1-3 5; Lauren Shedleski 2 0-0 8; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2; Dani Rae Renno 5 0-0 10; Alyssa Reisinger 1 0-0 2; Ava Chapman 0 0-0 0; Molly McCracken 0 0-0 0; Sarah Sosky 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 1-3 46.

SW 0 3 9 13—25

MCA 16 11 15 4—46

3—Point Goals: South Williamsport—2 (Green, Minier). Mount Carmel—5 (Ayres 2, Pizzoli, Shedleski 2).

Records: South Williamsport 12-2. Mount Carmel 14-5.

Next: No. 2 Mount Carmel vs. No. 1 Southern Columbia/No. 4 NEB, Thursday at Williamsport