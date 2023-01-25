Shamokin, Pa. — With Tuesday night’s 76–49 win over Shikellamy, the Shamokin boys basketball team reached an impressive milestone in the program's history.

One thousand wins.

Current head coach Chris Zimmerman has been a big part of the program's success. Before taking over the reins in 2012, Zimmerman starred on the hardwood for the Indians. A 1999 graduate, Zimmerman scored 2061 points during his playing days in purple, so he fully appreciates the significance of 1000 wins and all the hard work that goes into it.

"There have been a lot of really good people involved with this program through the years," Zimmerman said. "And we've never shied away from good competition. We've always tried to play tough schedules to make the program competitive and to build it the right way."

But Zimmerman will be the first to tell you, this isn't just a celebration for the basketball team. It extends throughout the sports-crazed town of Shamokin.

"It's been good to see so many of the alumnae back," Zimmerman said. "That's been fun. This community has always supported their kids well, and we know how winters can get long and cold, so we're happy when we can give them a good team to root for."

Right now, the Shamokin boys are better than just "good." They are 13-4 and sit atop the District 4, AAAA standings. A league championship and a district title are certainly within their grasp, but those discussions can be held for a later date.

They're going to savor this win for a moment. They're the current players, the former players, and everyone throughout the years who has been part of Shamokin basketball. And you can't blame them. They deserve it.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.