Upper Augusta Township, Pa. -- The bridge that carries Route 4004 (Mile Post Road) over Gravel Run is closed near Wolverton Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, for emergency bridge work.

The week of Monday, May 9, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing emergency repair work on the bridge. A detour using Route 4006 (Mile Hill Road) to Route 4004 in Klines Grove, Rush Township, is in place.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 13, weather permitting. Be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

