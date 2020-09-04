The Turbotville woman charged in connection to her toddler's drowning death was denied a bail reduction request on Wednesday.

Britney D. Bridges, 22, has been in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail, eligible at 10%, since Aug. 24.

"I believe the bail is fair," Northumberland County District Judge Michael Diehl told Bridges, who attended Wednesday's hearing by video conference.

Bridges is charged with second degree felony involuntary manslaughter and first degree felony child endangerment.

According to state police at Milton, Bridges' child got out her residence on South Main Street, Tubotville Borough, and drowned in a neighbor's above-ground pool on Aug. 11.

Police said Bridges had a pattern of leaving the child unattended and allegedly smelled of marijuana at the hospital.

Assistant Public Defender Michael Suders argued to reduce Bridges' bail to $20,000.

"She's not a flight risk. Bail is supposed to be set to assure she'll appear in court and she's never failed to appear for anything," Suders said. "I think bail would be excessive at this point."

Suders also mentioned that Bridges has lived in the area for her whole life, has a full time job, and no prior criminal record.

Suders asked the judge to weigh the fact Bridges just paid for funeral costs.

"GoFundMe paid for funeral costs, not her," Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said in opposition to the bail reduction.

Skinner pointed out that Bridges previously lived in Dillsburg, York County, where she made police contact for domestic violence where she was the alleged perpetrator.

No charges were filed as a result of that contact but Skinner said it was "an example of her violent past."

"I believe the bail is fair," Diehl told Bridges.

The judge offered to help get Bridges information about a bail bondsman, and said she could ask again in Common Pleas Court for a change in bail.

"I don't know what any of that means. I've never been in a jail before," Bridges said.

Judge Diehl explained the bail process in more detail, including her eligibility to post $12,500 cash.

"My family has already attempted to find ways to pay $12,500," Bridges said. "If I don't get out of here soon, I'm going to lose my job."

"That's not my intent," Diehl replied. "I have a job to do. I believe the bail is fair."

At the end of the hearing, Diehl addressed Bridges' family sitting in the courtroom: "Folks, I'm sorry you're going through all this," he said.

They nodded and thanked him.

Bridges waived her preliminary hearing and is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Sept. 21.

