Williamsport, Pa. — Nominations are still open for the Lycoming County EMS Council Provider of the Year Award! If there is an EMS provider you know who has done something outstanding in Lycoming, Tioga, or Sullivan County, the Council wants to know!

Nominations may focus on years of service, acts of heroism, and community impact. The award also has several categories including EMR of the Year, Paramedic of the Year, EMS Instructor of the Year, Telecommunicator of the Year, EMT of the Year, Emergency Physician of the Year, and Rescue Technician of the Year.

Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on May 5. The forms are available from Lycoming County Public Safety:

In addition to the category awards, the Council will choose a recipient for the Kline A. DeWire Award, which is given to a currently-certified EMS provider with over 10 years of service. The award is presented in honor of Kline DeWire, who helped to develop and improve fire, rescue, and emergency medical services throughout the region. He contributed to the development of the region's first Decontamination Center and showed a lifelong commitment to his community.

DeWire was a member of the Montoursville Willing Hand Hose Company; Montgomery Search and Rescue Task Force 1; Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company; Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department; the Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue Task Force I; the Lycoming County Emergency Planning Committee; Lycoming County EMS Medical Services Rescue Task Force; Penn College adjunct faculty; and several other roles. He was a founder of Technical Rescue Task Force 80 and the Lycoming County Decontamination Task Force.

