Most of the time, when high school football teams play each other, they do so by agreeing to a two-year contract, with each team hosting one of the games. When one team bails out of this agreement halfway through, it leaves the other teams scrambling for an opponent. This offseason, a few local teams found themselves scrambling.

In many sports, finding a new opponent would be easy. Most sports play multiple times a week and essentially compete on any day except Sunday, so plugging in a game here or there is often very doable. Football, though, only plays 10 games a season and usually only on Fridays or Saturdays. That means, not only do they have to find a team that only had nine games on its original schedule, but they also have to find a team with the same week open.

This is not easily done. Sometimes teams get lucky and run into unusual circumstances that cause unique scheduling holes. Teacher’s strikes, low numbers of healthy players, even team-wide disciplinary suspensions have all caused games to be canceled mid-season, leaving one unlucky contestant without an opponent. But these events are rare, and the odds that a school can fill their opening with one of these abnormalities is usually difficult.

So what happened? Why did schools like Danville, Jersey Shore and Montoursville end up losing a previously scheduled game? Was there confusion or misunderstanding?

No, it was about the expansion of the Laurel Highlands Conference.

Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte have joined the LHC, and the conference is so big, it fills each team’s schedule with only conference games, allowing no room for anyone non-conference. That meant any teams on their original schedules, who were not members of the Laurel Highlands, were left out in the cold.

The move is understandable for BEA and Bellefonte. It allows for less travel and better rivalries. Also, keep in mind, this is not just a football conference. It covers all sports.

But it still left these other schools a game short, with no local opponents to be had. So the search began, far and wide. With the help of the internet and human connections between athletic directors and coaches, many local schools filled the gaps.

Danville found Executive Education out of Allentown. Jersey Shore looked in New York, and landed a game with Capital Prep out of Harlem. Montoursville ended up getting connected to a team all the way across the border and got a game with a team from Canada.

Incredibly, all these “far and wide” teams have agreed to come to Northcentral Pa to play.

That’s right. This fall, there will be a football team from Harlem playing in Jersey Shore and football team from Canada playing in Montoursville.

How good are these teams? How well will our local schools match up? Time will tell, but at least the kids get another game.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.