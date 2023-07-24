South Williamsport, Pa. — Negros Occidental Little League out of Bacolod City, Philippines, will be returning to Greenville, North Carolina, to represent the Asia-Pacific Region in the 2023 Little League Softball World Series.

Recipients of the 2022 Girls with Game Team Sportsmanship Award, Negros Occidental Little League finished the 2022 Little League Softball World Series with a 3-3 record, falling to the Mid-Atlantic Region in the Purple Bracket final to finish among the top four in the event.

Based on the strength of the local Little League Softball programs throughout the Philippines, along with only a limited number of teams able to travel to participate in the Asia-Pacific Region Tournament, the Little League International Tournament Committee has made the decision to advance the national champion from the Philippines, Negros Occidental Little League, to the 2023 Little League Softball World Series.

With the first-round matchups for the 2023 LLSWS set, Negros Occidental Little League receives a first-round bye and will open the tournament with a Purple Bracket matchup against the winner of Central vs. North Carolina in Game 6 on Mon., August 7, at 1 p.m.

In addition to the fun and excitement of the 2023 LLSWS, participants at this year’s event will also have the unique opportunity to spend time with the top athletes of the game as part of the first ever AU Pro Games at the LLSWS, featuring an Athletes Unlimited doubleheader at East Carolina University on Wednesday, August 9.

Following the most-watched LLSWS in history last year, the #SummerOfSoftball will be celebrated once again in 2023 as the program continues to make history with this year’s LLSWS Championship game being aired on ABC for the first time this summer while the championship games from six Little League Softball U.S. Region Tournaments will be broadcast on ESPN, after four years of airing on ESPN+ (the Southwest Region Championship will continue to air on Longhorn Network).

The 2023 Little League Softball World Series is set to take place in Greenville, North Carolina, from August 6-13. For more information on the 2023 LLSWS, including information on how to attend or watch from home, visit LittleLeague.org/LLSWS.

In addition to advancing Negros Occidental Little League to the Little League Softball World Series, the Little League International Tournament Committee also made the decision to advance Bago City Little League to the Junior League Softball World Series, and Negros Occidental Little League to the Senior League Softball World Series, based on the same situation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.