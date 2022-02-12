The Williamsport Millionaires Wrestling team took fourth place in the PIAA State Wrestling Championship duals for the second consecutive year on Saturday in Hershey. After losing Friday afternoon in the state quarter-finals Williamsport was able to rattle off three consecutive matches to secure a fourth-place medal in the state.

After the teams quarter-final loss to Nazareth, the boys bounced back in a thrilling match against Council Rock South, winning by a score of 32-28.

Williamsport maintained their momentum this morning opening up the day against Mifflin County. In the dual Williamsport’s Braden and Riley Bower, Carter Weaver, Cael Nasdeo, Roman Morrone, and Charles Crews all picked up victories leading the Millionaires to a 33-27 win and guaranteeing a top 6 finish.

In the semi-finals of the consolation bracket Williamsport started off strong jumping out to a 24-6 lead over Greater Latrobe. The lead would expand to 36-18 before Williamsport would forfeit the final two bouts and take a 36-30 win and secure themselves nothing worse than fourth place in the state tournament.

In the consolation finals the Millionaires ran into Waynesburg who knocked them out of the state semi-finals just a year ago. Despite the momentum and a tough battle Williamsport would falter to Waynesburg by a score of 31-30.

Braden and Riley Bower, Cael Nasdeo, and Roman Morrone all went undefeated in their matches on the weekend. Williamsport finishes it’s team season fourth in the state in AAA. Riley Bower extends the all-time school record in wins to 131 and now looks ahead to individual competition.