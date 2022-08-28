Williamsport, Pa. — Asia-Pacific has relied on defense and pitching throughout the 2022 Little League World Series.

In Sunday’s consolation game against the Southeast, Asia-Pacific continued that trend as Liao Yuan-Shu tossed a gem to capture a 2-0 victory. Asia-Pacific lost one game over the 12-day tournament en route to being named the third best Little League team in the world.

“Not one player or two players can carry on and win a game,” Asia-Pacific manager Chang Tzu-Chien said. “I encourage the team to grow together and get better together. We win as a team.”

The Southeast has been a shining example of how Little League Baseball should be played. Manager Randy Huth has been an inspiration to his kids and fans throughout and Josiah Porter has inspired an entire country.

“The whole entire experience has just been magical,” Southeast manager Randy Ruth said. “Being able to do what we did was magical. It’s a great story. It would have been awesome to finish with a ‘W’, but I don’t thing any of that matters right now.”

The Nolensville, Tenn. kids looked a little sluggish in the early goings of the consolation game against Asia-Pacific.

A throwing error scored the game’s first run when Bo Daniel attempted to get a runner at second. The ball sailed over the second baseman’s head which opened the door for Hsiao Chao-Hsun to score. Mai Yi-Chen moved to third.

Jack Rhodes prevented anymore damage with a strikeout of Shih Yi-Hung to end the inning.

Asia-Pacific’s offense wouldn’t go away as it continued to peck away at the Southeast ace.

Wang Yuan-Fu and Wu Hsuan-Hung each hit singles in the fourth inning. Hsuan-Hung, who came on as a pinch-hitter, connected with a line drive to score Yuan-Fu for a two-run lead.

Liao Yuan-Shu opened the game for the Asia-Pacific and looked dialed in almost immediately. He opened with a first-pitch strike and followed with three consecutive strikeouts to end the first inning.

Yuan-Shu continued to deal in the second as he opened with consecutive strikeouts to push his total to five. Caz Logue scratched out a bunt single, but Yuan-Shu came back for his sixth strikeout to end the inning.

“Today was my last day of Little League and no matter what I was going to do my best,” Yuan-Shu said. “I was very excited and the strikeouts gave me a lot of confidence.”

William Satinoff finally got to Yuan-Shu in the third when he lined a ball down the left field baseline for a double. Satinoff even added a little flare to the hit as he slid into second before a quick celebration directed at his dugout.

The tournament’s top hitter, Jack Rhodes, followed, but was struck out for a second time by Yuan-Shu. Rhodes worked a full court before Yuan-Shu got him to bite on a high fastball to end the inning.

The Southeast stranded a runner for the third consecutive inning after Bo Daniel lined a ball into right field for a standup double. Yuan-Shu continued to deal as he forced a ground ball out and two strikeouts to end the inning.

He would push that streak to four consecutive strikeouts before a ground ball out ended the fifth inning. Yuan-Shu fielded the slow-roller cleanly and tossed the ball to his first baseman for the out.

Asia-Pacific 2, Southeast 0

AP 010 100—2 3 0

SE 000 000—0 3 2

Liao Yuan-Shu and Tseng Yi-Chen. Jack Rhodes, Nash Carter (5), and Bo Daniels.

WP: Yuan-Shu. LP: Rhodes.

Top Asia-Pacific hitters: Wu Hsuan-Hung 1-1, RBI. Top Southeast hitters: William Satinoff 1-2, 2B; Bo Daniel 1-3, 2B.

Records: Asia-Pacific 4-1. Southeast 4-2.

