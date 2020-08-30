The Williamsport mother who blew marijuana smoke at her infant was sentenced to probation for child endangerment, according to Lycoming County court records.

Morgan L. Champaign, 22, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child on Aug. 21.

According to an affidavit by Lycoming County Detective William Weber, Champaign blew marijuana smoke in the face of her baby while 23-year-old Cody Laudenslager, the baby's father, held him.

"The smell of weed actually helps them chill out," Champaign wrote in a Facebook message, according to Weber's affidavit.

A witness also told the detective that she saw Laudenslager hold the baby while Champaign "took a puff from a 'G station' and blew marijuana smoke towards his face."

Both Laudenslager and Champaign were charged for the incident.

Champaign was sentenced by President Judge Nancy L. Butts to 24 months probation and 50 hours of community service for misdemeanor child endangerment. A felony count of child endangerment and misdemeanor count of marijuana possession were dismissed.

She also must submit a DNA sample and continue with Children and Youth and counseling, court records state.

Laudenslager's case is still pending in Lycoming County Court. He's scheduled for a guilty plea before Judge Butts on Oct. 1.

