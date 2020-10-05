Williamsport, Pa. – A 22-year-old Williamsport man is accused by city police of failing to register as a sex offender.

James Perry Fulton was convicted of felony aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age on Jan. 26, 2017, for a Nov. 9, 2016, incident.

Fulton was required to register as a sex offender beginning May 8, 2017.

According to Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Laura N. Kitko, Fulton failed to register on Sept. 12, 2020.

Fulton is considered a Tier 3 offender and must register for life, according to the Pa. Code. He also must have his photo taken every 90 days.

Fulton is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

