Williamsport, Pa. – The state Attorney General's Office reports finding dozens of files of apparent child pornography on a Williamsport man's devices.

Timothy Wayne Chrisenberry, 53, was charged on April 15 with 49 felony counts of sexual abuse of children (possession of child pornography) and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Special Agent Brittany Lauck said some of the files depicted juvenile males with their penises exposed. On March 5, 2020, Lauck received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was uploaded by a Microsoft OneDrive user on Dec. 22, 2019.

An administrative subpoena was issued on March 11, 2020, for the Microsoft user's subscriber information. On April 10, 2020, the account was traced to a profile registered to Tim Chrisenberry, Lauck said.

Also on April 10, 2020, Lauck received the results of an administrative subpoena for the user's Comcast subscriber information. The I.P. address was registered to Timothy Chrisenberry, of Cemetery Street, Williamsport, Lauck said.

On July 8, 2020, Lauck received a response from Microsoft to in regards to a search warrant for the OneDriver user's account, where two images of child pornography were located.

Apparently self-produced images of Timothy Chrisenberry and the outside of his residence on Cemetery Street in Williamsport also were found on the OneDrive account, Lauck said.

On April 14, 2021, Lauck obtained a search warrant for Chrisenberry's home and devices. Agents from the Attorney General's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Williamsport Police officers executed the warrant.

"Chrisenberry stated that he does not look at child pornography, however, later admitted that he has images of nude boys, that could have been around the age of 15 or 16 years old," Lauck said.

Chrisenberry reportedly told investigators that he saves files of pornography on his computer in folders as well as various USB thumb drives.

Computer Forensics Unit Special Agent David Middendorf and Homeland Security Investigations Forensic Analyst Erik Kline previewed Chrisenberry's electronic devices on the scene.

"In a preview of Chrisenberry's devices, at least 49 files of apparent child pornography were located," Lauck wrote."It's important to note that this is a small sampling of files located on the devices."

Chrisenberry is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.

