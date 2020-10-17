Williamsport, Pa. – In a unanimous vote, Williamsport City Council approved a new collective bargaining agreement with Firefighters Local 736 on Thursday.

The firefighters union had been functioning without a contract for the past ten months, Williamsport Bureau of Fire Chief Mark Killian said an Oct. 15 City Council meeting.

New employees will be eligible for fewer healthcare benefits that current employees under the contract, according to City of Williamsport Human Resources Director Joellen Chappelle.

The five-year contract approved by City Council will retroactively begin on Jan. 1, 2020, and expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

"This is the first time a full contract was negotiated in over 18 years," Killian said. "That's a very large undertaking and I'm very proud of the efforts of our city administration and our local in working through this process."



Salary increase

The contract guarantees the following salary increases over its term, according to Killian:

2020: 0%

2021:1%

2022: 2%

2023 and 2024: 3%

Pension cap

The contract calls for a cap on current pension calculations not to exceed 75% of the employee's current base salary, Killian told City Council.



"Our projections over a lifetime are several million dollars' worth of pension savings due to this cap," Killian said.



Healthcare changes

New hires will participate in the PPO healthcare, according to Chappelle. Currently employees participate in the HMO. New hires will not be eligible for an HRA, healthcare buyout or waiver, $300 reimbursement, or the spinal manipulation rider with the high-option provision.



When the new hire reaches their 65th birthday, the City will pay up to 45% of the premium costs per month towards the cost of medicare supplemental plan, Chappelle sid. All employees will make bi-weekly contributions based on a years-of-service scale. Current employees have the option to stay with their HMO or enroll in the PPO.





