Williamsport, Pa. – Baseball and softball tryouts are being held for Williamsport Area Little League on Feb. 6.

Players must be registered by Feb. 5. You can register players online at www.williamsportlittleleague.com.

Tryouts will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Liberty Arena in downtown Williamsport.

No tryouts needed for tee ball.