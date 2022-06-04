Williamsport, Pa. —Madison Welliver stopped 12 shots on goal to help Williamsport City Lions FC tie Inter AC 1-1 in its first home match of the season.

Welliver survived an onslaught from Inter AC, stopping shots from all over to preserve the tie. Megan Pellegrino snuck the only attempt by Welliver less than five minutes into the second half.

Williamsport wasn’t down long as Haley Neidig leveled the score on a PK attempt.

Williamsport has two ties in two matches and will continue to look for its first win with a match against Westchester United FC tomorrow at Penn College. First kick is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Williamsport City Lions FC 1, Inter AC 1

IAC 0 1—1

WCL 0 1—1

Goals: IAC—Megan Pellegrino (unassisted), 50:09; WCL—Haley Neidig (PK), 53:15.

Shots: CTX—17, WCL—9. Shots on goal: CTX—13, WCL—3. Corners: CTX—9, WCL—0. Saves: CTX—2 (Madeleine Odgen), WCL—12 (Madison Welliver). Fouls: CTX—5, WCL—3. Cards: CTX—none, WCL—none.

Records: Inter AC 0-0-1. Williamsport 0-0-2.

