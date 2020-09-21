An unknown suspect tried to lure a dog through a window's opening, state police at Montoursville recently reported.

Police said the unknown individual cut the plastic fin portion from a window-mounted air conditioning unit and then lured the victim’s dog over to the window.

The suspect attempted to remove the dog from the residence through an opening in the window, police said.

The incident was reported as criminal trespass at 12:48 p.m. on July 11, in the 100 block of Broad St., Montgomery Borough.

Police recently posted information about the incident on their website.