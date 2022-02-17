Lycoming County, Pa. -- A "significant" number of people have died recently with no known family members identified to arrange for final disposition, according to a recent Facebook post by the Lycoming County Coroner's Office.

"My staff and I are spending countless hours searching for family members and then searching for possible funding to arrange for final disposition of the deceased," said Coroner Chuck Kiessling.

When a person dies and no known family member or friends come forward to handle the disposition, the deceases are considered "unclaimed" and become the responsibility of the coroner by PA Statutes, according to Kiessling's post. The remains are cremated at the county's expense and must be stored in a county facility.

Over the past 20 years, approximately 50 cremated individuals have been held in storage.

"We exhaust all efforts to find family," said Kiessling. In years past, the coroner's office had access to the state JNET database, where he could look up someone's drivers license for photo identification. Recent legislative changes have eliminated access, citing privacy as the main issue.

"We have access to medical records, we can subpoena records, but we can no longer access JNET," Kiessling said. He has lobbied in Harrisburg for a return of that access, but has so far been unsuccessful.

Once all efforts to locate next of kin have been exhausted, the coroner must get a court order to proceed with cremation.

The rise in unclaimed remains

Kiessling said he would guess the economy has led to the increase in unclaimed remains. The cost of cremation, memorial services, and burial is more than many can afford.

"In many cases, people have outlived their relatives. Some never married or had children and have little contact with distant relatives," he said.

The morgue is often at capacity, especially over weekends when funeral homes are closed and deaths increase. "Between the five area hospitals, nursing homes, and rise in opioiod, suicide, and COVID-19 deaths, we're running out of space," Kiessling said.

"Everyone should identify someone to be in charge of making these difficult decisions and set aside funds or make prearrangements with a funeral home of their choosing," said Kiessling. "Please make sure all family members make their end of life decisions and have left these decisions known to a family member or friend."

In August of 2021 PennDOT launched the Yellow Dot Program, where motorists place a yellow dot decal in their vehicle's rear window to alert first responders to check the glove the compartment for vital information stored in a 'Yellow Dot' folder to help them provide medical attention.

Related reading: Pennsylvania programs aid emergency responders in rescue and identification situations

Kiessling also recommends establishing a will. You can work with a lawyer to draft your will, or search out free online tools to help with the process.

According to Nolo.com, you can draft a will in simple steps.

Decide what property to include in your will. Decide who will inherit your property. Choose an executor to handle your estate. Choose a guardian for your children. Choose someone to manage children's property. Make your will. Sign your will in front of witnesses. Store your will safely.

There are also inexpensive or possibly free options available for handling disposition of a body, according to the coroner's office. People can choose to have their bodies donated to science through the Humanities Gift Registry, Science Care, or Quest Anatomical.

For assistance or information, call the Lycoming County Coroner's Office at 570-327-2305.