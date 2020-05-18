A convenience store clerk was stabbed in her neck and chest area with a large kitchen knife after asking a 19-year-old man who wasn't buying anything to leave the store, Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville reported.

Tajhea N. Shuler, 19, allegedly confessed to stabbing the clerk at the Quick Mart, 1810 Northway Road, Loyalsock Township around 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Shuler allegedly admitted to his aunt "that he 'did it' and the reason being was the clerk at the Quick Mart asked him to leave," Trooper Jamesan Keeler wrote in a May 17 affidavit.

The victim told police that Shuler entered the store and began "pacing about." He was not buying anything so she asked him to leave.

Shuler was standing approximately three feet away from the clerk but suddenly "removed his hands from his pocket and stabbed [her] in the neck/chest area with a large kitchen knife," Keeler said.

Police found the victim lying in the convenience store's doorway when they arrived at the scene. The victim was still conscious and described her assailant as a black male in a green jacket with dreadlock-style hair, police said.

The victim was transported to UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport and her condition currently is unknown, PSP Community Services Officer Angela Bieber said Monday morning.

A witness who was standing by the drink cooler when the stabbing occurred said the suspect fled on foot in a northeasterly direction, Keeler wrote.

Police canvassed the area and found a black male, later identified as Shuler, standing in the road in front of an apartment building at 1735 Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township. The male had dreadlock-style hair but was wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt and black athletic pants, Keller wrote.

"After speaking with Shuler he walked away from the mere encounter and went into his residence," Keller said.

Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed a black male with dreadlock-style hair and an olive-colored jacket enter the store and walk about without buying anything.

Beneath his jacket, he wore a black zip-up sweatshirt with the hood up, police said. The suspect reportedly wore denim blue jeans with tears that revealed black athletic pants underneath. He also wore a black medical-style mask on his face, police said.

Video surveillance footage shows the clerk approach the suspect near the front counter, Keller wrote. The suspect is then seen stabbing the victim with a kitchen-style knife before fleeing from the store in a northeasterly direction, according to the affidavit.

"While conducting a grid search of the area, Trooper Shnyder located a large kitchen knife with blood on the knife lying in the roadway in Four Mile Drive. This location is described as being directly from the Quick Mart to 1735 Four Mile Drive," Keller wrote.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Shuler's aunt called the state police at Montoursville barracks and told Trooper Shnyder that Shuler admitted to her that he "did it," Keller said.

"[Shuler's aunt] told Shnyder that after Shuler walked back inside the residence, he admitted to her that he 'did it' and the reason being was the clerk at the Quick Mart asked him to leave," Keller wrote.

Shuler's aunt also reportedly advised that he had been wearing denim pants matching the description of the surveillance footage earlier that day.

Shuler was apprehended and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman on two felony counts of aggravated assault, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Shuler was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail, according to court record.