Williamsport, Pa. —It was an up and down affair as the Southwest took on the adopted hometown team of Hollidaysburg.

The Southwest finally established itself in the fifth when Manny Castillo came off the bench and hit a two-run home run. It helped the Southwest pull away for an 8-4 victory over Hollidaysburg.

“Hat’s off to them,” Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough said. “Two two-run homers that were big for them. Every time we started to get momentum; they were able to stop it.”

The Southwest will take on the Southeast tomorrow night at 7 p.m. to determine which will play Hawaii in the Saturday’s United States Championship. The loss ended Hollisdaysburg’s Little League World Series chances.

“I love when the crowd is super loud, because you just have more motivation to do other stuff,” Corey Kahn said. “One thing I always say is, ‘do you hear that’ to my teammates. I hear crickets.”

Kahn was referring to the pro-Pennsylvania crowd that lined all but the small portion of Southwest supporters.

Jacob Zurek got the offense going immediately with a lead-off double for the Southwest. Two runners were then walked to load the bases before a double from Austin Cummings cleared the bases.

Malachi Clark hit the inning’s second double to help give the Southwest a three-run lead at the end of the top of the first.

“I didn’t swing all the way through, I half swung,” Clark said. “I haven’t been putting the bat on the ball lately. It was really fun to run around the bases.”

As Hollidaysburg attempted to keep the Southwest down after scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth, Kaiden Shelton put the game out of reach with a two-run home run off Chase Link.

“For ten out of the 11 of them this was their last Little League game,” McGough said. “We talked about the journey to get here and having so many Pennsylvania communities supporting us. It was awesome in terms of the support we felt from the area.”

Needing run support, Hollidaysburg responded with three in the bottom of the first.

Tyler McGough opened the inning with a single and advanced when crowd favorite Chase Link lined a single into centerfield. Jackson Boob hit a single and scored when Braden Hatch connected with a single of his own.

Hatch’s hit tied the game at three apiece and sent the mainly pro-Hollidaysburg crowd into celebration.

“They’ve had an amazing journey representing Hollidaysburg, PA,” McGough said. “We couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The Southwest would be down long as Zurek, who opened the game with a double, hit a solo home run. Zurek also scored in the first to highlight the game’s early innings.

Defensively the early portions of the game were highlighted by a catch from Corey Kahn, who robbed a home run from Braden Hatch.

“I thought it was just a long popup and then I felt the warning track,” Kahn said. “I was still going back and had my hands up and hit the wall. I caught it and it was a like a snow cone. I watched the replay.”

Cummings asked Kahn when he had a chance to watch the replay during the postgame press conference.

“I watched on our way in here,” Kahn told his coach. “I didn’t think I caught it at first, but I thought ‘oh my gosh, I just robbed a home run’.”

After connecting with what appeared to be a home run, Kahn jumped at the wall to snag the ball as his fat flew off. Hatch, who raised his arms in celebration after making contact, stood on first in disbelief.

“I guarantee you a lot of people were happier than I was,” Kahn said. “I didn’t even know I caught it. It’s crazy I never thought I would make it on one of these plays.”

The crowd, collectively disappointed in the outcome, cheered the effort put out by the little leaguer to make the play.

“Pennsylvania was not going for us and it was getting loud,” Cumming said. “It was a one-run game at the time. It really energized our boys. No doubt that was the catalyst for the rest of the game.”

Aspen Anderson, who has been the default ace for Hollidaysburg, breezed through the top of the fourth inning. He recorded a strikeout and forced two ground ball outs to take the game into the bottom of the inning with Hollidaysburg tailing by just one run.

Chase Link came up the plate in the fourth with a chance to give his team the lead with one swing. Tyler McGough reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Despite moving into scoring position, McGough was stranded at second when a ground ball out to third ended the inning. Hollidaysburg was able to add to its totals in the fifth when Caleb Detrick reached on a double and scored on two sacrifice fly balls.

Southwest 8, Hollidaysburg 4

SW 310 022—8 9 1

MA 300 010—4 7 3

Kaiden Shelton and Ford Hill. Tyler McGough, Aspen Anderson (2), and Braden Hatch.

WP: LP:

Top Southwest hitters: Jacob Zurek 3-4, 2B, HR, 3 runs, RBI. Top Hollidaysburg hitters: Caleb Detrick 1-2, 2B, run, RBI.

Records: Hollidaysburg 3-2. Southwest 3-1.

