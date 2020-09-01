State prison time was handed down to a Williamsport woman who failed to register as a sex offender with state police, Lycoming County court records show.

Christal A. Sheridan, 39, of Williamsport, will spend up to 30 months in state prison for failure to register with PSP as a sex offender, according to court records from Aug. 18.

President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Sheridan to 15 to 30 months confinement.

Sheridan was convicted of unlawful contact or communication with a minor/criminal solicitation in May 2013.

Sheridan must register as a sex offender for 10 years and appear annually, according to PSP.

She currently is confined to the Lycoming County Prison.

