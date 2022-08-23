Kaiden Shelton’s home run in the third inning against the Midwest would have held up even if Southwest didn’t score a run the rest of the way.

That wasn’t the case as the Southwest added three more to eliminate the Midwest by a final of 4-0.

It was a bounce back game in a big way after being one-hit against Hawaii just the night before. Manager Aaron Cummings said the team would rebound from the loss. He wasn't wrong.

A run in the fourth added to the Southwest totals. Landon Karel reached on an error and came around on a single and dropped a third strike.

The Southwest continued to pound away at the Midwest pitching, adding a run in the sixth when Corey Kahn drove a triple to the right field wall. He scored on a passed ball to set the final score.

Southwest 4, Midwest 0

SW 001 201—4 6 0

MW 000 000—0 2 1

Jacob Zurek, Kaiden Shelton (4), Corey Kahn (5), and Ford Hill. Greyson Ballinger and Colin Townsend.

WP: Shelton. LP: Ballinger.

Top Southwest hitters: Kaiden Shelton 1-1, HR, run, RBI. Top Midwest hitters: Colin Townsend 1-3, 2B.

Records: Southwest 2-1. Midwest 1-2.

