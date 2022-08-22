Williamsport, Pa. —With more and more riding on each game, the Southeast elevated Monday as it faced the Great Lakes.

A would put the Tennessee team just one victory away from the United State’s Championship. Before those dreams could start, the Southeast had to face Great Lakes in a later than expected contest.

Weather created havoc the sixth day of the Series which pushed the starts to almost every game played back. Despite the time adjustments, the Southeast remained tough as it came back to take down the Great Lakes 5-2.

The win advances the Southeast into a contest to face either Hawaii or the Southwest. That game is slatted for Wednesday at 3 p.m. with the winner moving just one game away from a World Championship appearance.

The Southeast actually required two comebacks as it overtook Great Lakes in the fifth for a 2-1 lead, but had to fight back in the top of the seventh after Great Lakes tied the game.

With the top of the order up to bat, the Southeast received a double from Jake Rhodes and a triple from Bo Daniel to help take a 5-2 lead on the Great Lakes.

From that point on it was Rhodes game to lose as he entered late to take down the heart of the Great Lakes lineup.

The Great Lakes benefited from early run support as Jaykob Troutwine turned a walk into the game’s first run. It put the Southeast into chase almost immediately, it would respond.

The Southeast scored in the fourth to tie the game thanks to a fielding error that put Wright Martin on base with no outs. A single from Drew Chadwick advanced Martin, who eventually scored on a passed ball.

The very next inning the Southeast offense struck again when William Satinoff reached on a single. Satinoff has been a driving force for the Southeast and Monday’s game was no different.

Satinoff advanced on a passed ball and wild pitch to take third. He then benefited from Bo Daniel’s double which scored him easily.

Great Lakes might have been down at as it entered the bottom of the sixth inning.

Like most people would think it was the stuff of Little League dreams as Nolan Cheeseman approached the plate with the bases loaded. Cheeseman only needed to put a ball into the outfield for the win.

He tied the game with a hard ground ball up the middle to force extra innings. It was a magical moment, but one that would be short-lived as the Southeast came back to secure the win in the seventh inning.

Southeast 5, Great Lakes 2 (7 innings)

SE 000 110 3—5 8 2

GL 100 0010—2 4 3

Trent McNiel, Jack Rhodes, and Jack Rhodes, McNeil (6). Kaden Hall, Heath Johnson (5), Jaykob Troutwine (6), and Graham Vinson.

WP: Rhodes. LP: Troutwine.

Top Southeast hitters: Bo Daniel 1-3, 2B. Top Great Lakes hitters: Kaden Hall 2-3, 2B.

Records: Southeast 3-0. Great Lakes 1-1.

