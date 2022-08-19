Williamsport, Pa. —It was an emotional moment to watch on the third day of the 2022 Little League World Series before the Southeast and Mountain Region teams took the field.

Easton Oliverson, who was severely injured Monday after falling out of a bunk bed, was honored prior to the Mountain Region’s first game. The spirit of Easton was strong as the Southeast Region players sported 'Mountain Region' hats in support of their opponent's teammate.

A loud cheer erupted when Brogan Oliverson, Easton’s brother who received a special permission from Little League to join the team, took the field. Oliverson got to bat in the fifth inning and was greeted by a standing ovation from the entire stadium.

The majority of the game was all about the Southeast though, as they continued to build off of their win over New England on Wednesday. The offense and pitching looked outstanding as the Southeast was able to capture an 11-2 win over the Mountain Region.

Jack Rhodes highlighted the Southeast offense from the No. 2 spot in the lineup. After hitting a single in the first and scoring, Rhoades doubled in the second and scored, before hitting another double in the fourth. Rhodes continued with a single into right field to end the day a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate.

Early on William Satinoff reached with a lead-off walk for the Southeast before Jack Rhodes and Wright Martin hit singles to score the game’s first run. Drew Chadwick brought a run home with a bases loaded walk, and Nash Carter drove two runners home with a double into deep left field.

The early success for the Southeast was a sign of things to come, but the Mountain Region was able to find some runs early on as well.

Chadwick manned the bump and overcame a small rally in the bottom of the first as the Mountain Region pushed a run across to cut into the lead.

Reggie Ence, the manager’s son, singled and advanced to second on a passed ball. Colton Gainey followed with a double for the Mountain Region’s first run of the Series.

In the fourth, the Mountain Region took advantage of a hit batter to score its second run.

Reggie Ence was hit to open the inning and advanced on a passed ball and fielder’s choice for the run. The Mountain Region continued to threaten, forcing Chadwick from the game after a six-pitch walk.

William Satinoff entered with runners on the corners and two outs in the inning. He only needed one pitch after the Mountain Region attempted a double steal that did not fool the Southeast.

The Mountain Region went down in order in the bottom of the second, but returned the favor in the top of the third with a quick 1-2-3 inning. Not to be outdone, the Southeast put the Mountain Region down 1-2-3 one more time to end the third inning.

JF Forni and Caz Logue opened the fifth inning for the Southeast with consecutive singles to put a runner into scoring position. Both runners scored on a passed ball after a throw back to the pitcher was mishandled.

More runs scored when Bo Daniel walked and Wright Martin hit a deep fly to left field for an RBI sacrifice fly. Chadwick followed with a single to score Daniel and give the Southeast an 11-2 advantage they would hold on to.

Southeast 11, Mountain 2

SE 420 050—11 12 0

MTN 100 100—2 2 1

Drew Chadwick and Jack Rhodes. Cody Ruffell, Linc Hafen (2), Brex Whitney (3), Chaz Hickman (5), and Colton Gainey.

WP: Chadwhick. LP: Ruffell.

Top Southeast hitters: Jack Rhodes 4-4, 3 runs. Top Mountain hitters: Colton Gainey 1-2, 2B.

Records: Southeast 2-0. Mountain 0-1.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.