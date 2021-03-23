The South Williamsport Area Junior-Senior High School has transitioned to remote learning for a minimum of two days. The notification was sent to district parents Monday following reports of multiple positive cases of COVID-19.

The school district fully intends and encourages students to be prepared to return to regular in person learning on Thursday. The time off will allow the district to thoroughly clean the school building and perform proper contact tracing, according to the district.

Loyalsock Middle and High school will also be remote through Friday, according to the parent of two students. Families were told there were three cases in the high school and two in the middle school, prompting the district to move to remote learning temporarily.

"As a result of the increased number of cases, the Loyalsock Township Middle and High Schools will be transitioning to remote instruction for the period of March 23 through March 26, 2021," according to a text notification.

Extra curricular activites will continue, the District confirmed.