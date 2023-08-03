Williamsport, Pa. — Former St. John Neumann great Alize Johnson signed with a new team this morning continuing his professional basketball career.

The 27-year-old power forward inked his name on a deal to join KCC EGIS in Korea. It will mark the first time the five-year NBA veteran will play outside the country.

“I’m excited for the new chapter in my life,” Johnson said. “My dream was to make the NBA and stay there as long as I could. Overseas was the goal at one point.”

Johnson was drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 50th pick in the 2018 draft. He has gone on to appear in 76 combined games with six different NBA franchises that include the Pacers, Bulls, Nets, Wizards, Pelicans, and Spurs. Johnson holds career averages of 2.5 points per game, three rebounds, and 7.5 minutes.

“I’m blessed to be doing what I love and now I can say I’ve played at every level basketball has to offer,” Johnson added.

