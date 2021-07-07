Williamsport, Pa. -- Reports of shots fired into a vehicle in the City of Williamsport Tuesday, July 6 around 8:30 p.m. brought the Williamsport Bureau of Police out to investigate the 2600 block of West Fourth St.

Officers did locate evidence that was consistent with a recent shooting, the WBP reported in a news release. After receiving additional information regarding two involved vehicles, officers did seize an involved SUV that was located in the 2600 Block of Grand St.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information related to this investigation please contact PO Andrew Stevens at astevens@cityofwilliamsport.org or 570-327-7560 ext. 7612.