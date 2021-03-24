Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Found Property, March 22, 2770 Lycoming Creek Rd., Loyalsock Township. A green and black mountain bike was found at a residence on Lycoming Creek Road in Loyalsock Township. Any inquiries about the bike, please contact PSP Montoursville.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 5 and 6:30 p.m. March 20, Kepner Hill Rd., Muncy Creek Township. Police said a victim reported their license plate was stolen and a trailer taillight was damaged. The theft and criminal mischief allegedly occurred between 5 and 6:30 p.m. at Fraily’s Auction.

Simple/Harassment Between Entities, 6:30 a.m. March 20, Motel 6, 2815 Old Montoursville Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police were called to a motel room for a report of a protection from abuse order violation. It was determined through the investigation that an assault had occurred in addition to the violation.

Simple/Harassment Between Entities, 6:15 p.m. March 17, State Route 14, Lewis Township. Police said a domestic dispute occurred between a couple. During this time, Ronald Jean, 56, of Trout Run, allegedly burnt the victim’s face with a cigarette causing a burn to her cheek. Jean was arrested for simple assault/harassment and bail was set at $7,500.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 1:45 p.m. March 16, Weis Markets, 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township. Police said Carly Oberle, 25, of Williamsport, was caught stealing several items by the store’s staff. She was taken into custody and arrested for retail theft.

Found Property/Drugs, 3:57 p.m. March 15, E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police were dispatched to an unrelated matter. While on the scene, EMS that were present found suspected heroin and a needle. The trooper entered them into evidence at PSP Montoursville barracks.

Harassment Physical Contact, 10:15 a.m. March 15, Lincoln Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police said Caleb Schick, 25, of Williamsport, subjected a female victim to unwanted physical contact. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

Harassment Physical Contact, 12:56 a.m. March 14, Club Fred, 2810 Old Montoursville Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said Kayla Glunk, 24, of Montoursville, and Jolana Thrower, 26, of Williamsport, allegedly struck a female victim several times in the head outside of Club Fred. Glunk and Thrower then fled the scene. Both were cited for harassment.

Harassment by Communication, Between 11:06 p.m. March 12 and 4:44 p.m. March 16, Loyalsock Township. Police said Clay Bierly, 47, of Rebersburg, sent messages to a female victim after he was previously advised to stop all forms of communication by both the victim and PSP Montoursville. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

Harassment Physical Contact, 3:18 p.m. March 12, School House Rd., Clinton Township. Police responded to a residence for a reported domestic dispute. It was determined a verbal altercation occurred, and Ryan Stout, 40, of Montgomery, was cited with harassment for cursing and throwing a bottle of liquor in the direction of a female victim.

Overdose, 1:07 a.m. March 11, Barts Dr., Anthony Township. Police were dispatched to a residence to assist EMS with a possible drug overdose.

DUI on View Alcohol, 12:05 a.m. March 10, Market and E. Canal streets, Williamsport. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. The driver, Autumn Greenaway, 24, of South Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence and was taken to UPMC Williamsport for a legal blood draw.

Harassment Threaten Physical Contact, March 10, Halltown Rd., Fairfield Township. Police investigated a reported domestic dispute at a residence. After further investigation, Brian Twigg, 40, of Montoursville, was charged with summary harassment.

Harassment Threaten Physical Contact, 1:36 p.m. March 10, Petsmart, 1742 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police said Marcus Watson, 25, of Williamsport, was verbally upset with employees. Watson allegedly made irate comments and he was cited for harassment.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 4:03 p.m. March 9, State Route 14, McIntyre Township. Police said John Woodward, 51, of Ralston, jumped on a female victim’s vehicle that was parked outside of her residence and caused $300 damage to the windshield. Criminal mischief charges were filed at the office of District Judge William C. Solomon.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 8:45 a.m. March 8, State Route 405, Clinton Township. Police said someone damaged the driver’s side window crank, turn signal knob, air lines and stuff small papers into the ignition of a Mack truck parked at Wengers Feed Mill.

Theft by Deception, March 1, Alvira Rd., Washington Township. Police are currently investigating a fraud incident. A male victim was contacted by an unknown suspect through a dating site. The suspect advised the victim to open a bank account. Fraudulently obtained unemployment compensation was deposited into the account and transferred using Bitcoin. The incident is still under investigation.

Theft by Deception ID Theft, 8 a.m. Feb. 5, Canterbury Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said a victim received notification that their identity had been used in another state. An amount of more than $9,000 had been charged to the victim without their knowledge.

Death Natural, 4:40 a.m. Jan. 14, State Route 14, Lewis Township. Police were dispatched to investigate a non-traffic death of a 54-year-old female.

DUI on View Alcohol, 1:36 a.m. Jan. 1, Brandon Pl. and Market St., Williamsport. Police said Stefan Scalleat, 24, of Sugarloaf, was found to be under the influence during a traffic stop. Charges were filed upon receipt of blood alcohol content level results.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.