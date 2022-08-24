Williamsport, Pa. —The Caribbean remained hot after dropping its opener to record a 7-2 win over Latin America.
The Caribbean scored five runs over the first two innings en route to eliminating Latin American at the Little League World Series. Davey-Jay Rijke went the distance to pick up the win, fanning 15 batters and giving up just one earned run.
Caribbean 7, Latin America 2
CB 230 200—7 7 0
LA 010 001—2 4 3
Davey-Jay Rijke and Emery Hansen. Gonzalo Lopez, Diego Gonsalez (2), Erick Gonzalez (2), and Marlon Chavez.
WP: Rijke. LP: Lopez.
Top Caribbean hitters: Davey-Jay Rijke 3-4, 2 2B, 2 run, RBI. Top Latin America hitters: Luis Garcia 1-3, HR, RBI, run.
Records: Caribbean 4-1. Latin America 2-2.