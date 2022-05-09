Traffic_alerts_construction_updates_NCPA_2020.jpg

Montoursville, Pa.  A 2.5-mile resurfacing project continues on West Fourth Street / Campbell Street / West Third Street; Hepburn Street; Market Street; and Ridge Avenue in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, according to PennDOT.

The week of Monday, May 9, the contractor HRI, Inc., will begin milling and paving along the following locations in the City of Williamsport:

• Campbell Street between West Fourth Street and West Third Street. 

• West Third Street between Campbell Street and Walnut Street.

Expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather permitting.

The project includes milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, base repairs, and construction of ADA curb ramps.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $2 million resurfacing project. Work is expected to be completed in early-August 2022.

