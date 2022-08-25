Williamsport, Pa. —Josiah Porter has been an inspiration throughout the Little League World Series.

Porter suffered a debilitating accident when he was six years old, losing the sight in his right eye. It hasn’t stopped him from being a contributor for his team at the Little League World Series.

In Thursday’s must win for the Southeast, Porter made even more people believers when he lifted a ball over the centerfield fence. It energized the team and fans as he rounded the bases to give his team its first lead of the night.

The run support was enough as Drew Chadwick stifled the Southwest offense as it picked up a 7-1 win at Lamade Stadium. The win advances the Southeast to a rematch with Honolulu Little League which only needed four innings to win the first matchup.

Porter went on to record his second hit in the fourth inning when he beat out a ground ball down the third base line. Porter was initially called out, but a challenge reversed the ball and put a runner into scoring position.

“I looked up at my dad and he was just so happy,” Porter said. “It felt good to put a smile on his face.”

Porter was actually moved up the order after performing so well at the plate.

“We moved him up one spot, because he is hurting the baseball right now,” Southeast manager Randy Huth said. “We wanted him to see more fastballs, but he’s hitting everything. Even though he can only see out of one eye, that eye is seeing beach balls right now.”

The Southeast added to its run totals in the fourth when JF Forni came on as a pinch-runner and hit a ball into centerfield. The contact scored Drew Chadwick, who reached when he took a ball in the shoulder.

Just as it appeared the Southeast was going to pull away, Jackson Wolfe made the game’s third double play. Wolfe barehanded a ball near second base, quickly stepped on the bag, and then uncorked a throw to get the runner at first.

The play highlighted a good defense game, but not before the Southeast was able to add a run to its totals to take a four-run advantage.

“We don’t have a lot of superstars on this team,” Huth said. “We’re a really good team. If you look at the stat sheet it’s a different name every time. We are gritty.”

The defenses were weirdly shing in between the momentum shifting swings from Porter and Zurek.

The Southeast turned a 4-6-3 double in the first inning to get out of it after Zurek scored the first run of the night. The Southwest returned the favor in the second as Zurek stopped a ball at shot stop to setup a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

The Southeast, off Porter’s swing in the opening inning, remained in front by three runs. The defense supported the cause for both side as they looked to advance.

The Southwest turned a lead-off single from Jacob Zurek into the game’s first run. After the single to get the offense started Kaiden Shelton followed with a single of his down to score Zurek from second.

A 4-6-3 double play got the extra baserunner of base as Nash Carter quickly flipped the ball to William Satinoff for a quick throw to first. Austin Cummings recorded a single, but the inning ended when Drew Chadwick struck out Wolfe.

“Drew Chadwick tonight did exactly what he does,” Huth said. “That’s just what Drew does. We got a big hit to give us the lead and everybody got confidence from it.”

The Southeast benefited from outstanding plays in the field throughout the night.

The top of the fourth ended when Grayson May made a streaking, over the shoulder catch in deep centerfield. Ford Hill could only look on and tip his cap to the centerfielder.

“We haven’t been in a position to be down in an elimination game,” Southwest manager Aaron Cumming said. “Elimination games are hard. I thought we battled well. We hit the ball hard in the first inning.”

Wright Martin drove a run home in the fifth when he recorded his second single of the night. He connected with the fourth pitch of his at bat and brough Lane Dever home after he reached with a pinch-hit single.

Drew Chadwick advanced him to third with a single over the third baseman’s head. He would eventually score when Chadwick slipped at second and the Southwest attempted a pick-off.

They were able to get Chadwick, but not before Martin ran home to put the Southeast up by six runs as the game headed to the top of the sixth.

Southeast 7, Southwest 1

SW 100 000—1 6 0

SE 400 12X—7 10 1

Austin Cummings, Jacob Zurek (4), and Ford Hill. Drew Chadwick and Jack Rhodes.

WP: Chadwick. LP: Cummings.

Top Southwest hitters: Jacob Zurek 1-3, 2B, run. Top Southeast hitters: Josiah Porter 2-2, GS, run, 4 RBI.

Records: Southwest 2-2. Southeast 3-1.

